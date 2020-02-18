American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai survey - lack of staff the biggest challenge

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Chamber have provided a useful (and worrying) summary, full report is available to their their smemebr only

American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai 
  • survey of member companies with manufacturing operations in Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing and the wider Yangtze River Delta
  • in the field February 11-14
  • 109 members responding
The purpose of the survey is to provide a clear picture of the operating environment as companies begin to re-open. 
  • 48% of companies report their global operations are already impacted by the shutdown
  • 78% of companies do not have sufficient staff to run a full production line
  • 41% of companies say a lack of staff is their biggest challenge in the next 2-4 weeks; 
  • 30% of companies say logistics issues will be their biggest concer



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose