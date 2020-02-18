American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai survey - lack of staff the biggest challenge
The Chamber have provided a useful (and worrying) summary, full report is available to their their smemebr only
American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai
- survey of member companies with manufacturing operations in Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing and the wider Yangtze River Delta
- in the field February 11-14
- 109 members responding
The purpose of the survey is to provide a clear picture of the operating environment as companies begin to re-open.
- 48% of companies report their global operations are already impacted by the shutdown
- 78% of companies do not have sufficient staff to run a full production line
- 41% of companies say a lack of staff is their biggest challenge in the next 2-4 weeks;
- 30% of companies say logistics issues will be their biggest concer