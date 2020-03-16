Amidst the gloom - Italian hospital saves Covid-19 patients lives by 3D printing valves
No, not forex, but some human ingenuity, creativity and hard work in application:
- massive number of people who require intensive care and oxygenation in order to live through the infection long enough for their antibodies to fight it. This means that the only way to save lives at this point - beyond prevention - is to have as many working reanimation machines as possible.
- a Northern Italian hospital needed a replacement valve for a reanimation device and the supplier had run out with no way to get more in a short time.
- a company in the area, Isinnova, brought a 3D printer directly to the hospital and, in just a few hours, redesigned and then produced the missing piece
- On the evening of Saturday 14th (the next day) Massimo reported that "the system works"
- At the time of writing, 10 patients are accompanied in breathing by a machine that uses a 3D printed valve.
What great news amidst the crisis.