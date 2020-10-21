An Australian company have a test for COVID-19 'superspreaders'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Local press here in Australia report a firm has developed technology that can detect infectious superspreaders of COVID-19 by a person’s viral load and determine whether people need to be in quarantine.

  • Microbio Pty Ltd 
  • test has been independently verified to identify the presence of replication-competent SARS-CoV-2 virus in samples in just 45 minutes.
Fi so this means it could indicate who needs to be quarantined and who does not.





By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose