An Australian company have a test for COVID-19 'superspreaders'
Local press here in Australia report a firm has developed technology that can detect infectious superspreaders of COVID-19 by a person’s viral load and determine whether people need to be in quarantine.
- Microbio Pty Ltd
- test has been independently verified to identify the presence of replication-competent SARS-CoV-2 virus in samples in just 45 minutes.
Fi so this means it could indicate who needs to be quarantined and who does not.