An ICYMI on another promising COVID-19 treatment - RLF-100 helps critically ill

Critically ill COVID-19 patients recovered rapidly from respiratory failure after three days of treatment with RLF-100, a therapy granted fast-track designation in the United States

Geneva-based Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG RFLB.S has a patent for RLF-100, or aviptadil, a synthetic form of a natural peptide that protects the lung. U.S.-Israeli NeuroRx Inc partnered with Relief to develop the drug in the United States.

a Phase 2/3 clinical trial with 70 patients is ongoing

RLF-100 is being administered on an emergency basis to some patients who are too ill to be admitted to the trial

The first report of rapid recovery under emergency use was posted by doctors from Houston Methodist Hospital, the companies said in a joint statement.





