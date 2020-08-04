An ICYMI on another promising COVID-19 treatment - RLF-100 helps critically ill
This appeared on Reuters overnight, positing as a catch-up only.
- Critically ill COVID-19 patients recovered rapidly from respiratory failure after three days of treatment with RLF-100, a therapy granted fast-track designation in the United States
- Geneva-based Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG RFLB.S has a patent for RLF-100, or aviptadil, a synthetic form of a natural peptide that protects the lung. U.S.-Israeli NeuroRx Inc partnered with Relief to develop the drug in the United States.
- a Phase 2/3 clinical trial with 70 patients is ongoing
- RLF-100 is being administered on an emergency basis to some patients who are too ill to be admitted to the trial
- The first report of rapid recovery under emergency use was posted by doctors from Houston Methodist Hospital, the companies said in a joint statement.
Link here for more if you are interested.
And, just to repeat, not breaking news.