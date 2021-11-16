An oil ICYMI - Saudi, UAE signal yet again that OPEC will not succumb to US pressure to pump faster

Comments from UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei in an interview in Abu Dhabi, where he's attending the ADIPEC oil and gas conference.

"That should be enough"

the oil market will switch from a supply deficit to a surplus early next year and that's one of the main reasons for OPEC+ not to be more aggressive

These remarks were backed up by the Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman





Said on the currently planned increasing daily output by 400,000 barrels per month