Analysis of all the 'risk off' hedges now available: "Sad".
Yep, just the one word. Sad.
The news out of China on resumption of trade talks to come has helped risk consolidate and add to its gains:
- China's Vice Premier phone call with US' Mnuchin and Lighthizer on Wednesday
- AUD likes the renewed optimism on US-China talks
For the hedges, though, not good ...
- yen down
- gold down
AUD/JPY has been a decent gainer:
Equites are higher …. all risk loving the news.
Will it all work out? Will it be different this time? Probably questions for another day, for now its party time.