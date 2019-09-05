Analysis of all the 'risk off' hedges now available: "Sad".

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yep, just the one word. Sad.

The news out of China on resumption of trade talks to come has helped risk consolidate and add to its gains:
For the hedges, though, not good ...
  • yen down
  • gold down
AUD/JPY has been a decent gainer:

Equites are higher …. all risk loving the news. 
Will it all work out? Will it be different this time? Probably questions for another day, for now its party time.

oprah risk on


