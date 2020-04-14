Analysis suggesting the US dollar has topped out
USD analysis via ING, the bank says cross-market indicators suggest the dollar may well have topped out
- Says that there is a growing sense that "the worst may be over for most financial assets"
- The Fed's injection of liquidity means that instead of expecting a deflationary ice age US inflation expectations have rebounded (ING cite inflation swaps and inflation-indexed Treasuries, gold trading above $1,700 and could go higher)
More:
- market moves suggest confidence amongst investors, at least, is improving
- commodity markets slowly recovering
- expect further improvement in US money markets as the Fed's liquidity injection filters through the system
- "we may be starting to see the emergence of the risk-on, dollar-off trend that may come to define the rest of 2020"
ING describe gold as a 'classic inflation hedge'