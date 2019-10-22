Analyst on cheap looking euro - sees EUR/USD toward 1.2 in time

A snippet via Credit Agricole on the EUR, says the currency looks cheap

Forecasting EUR/USD toward 1.20 over the medium to longer term.





While on the EUR,





Commerz tech/a:

Intraday dips are indicated to be likely to hold in the 1.1120/1.1085 vicinity.



Longer term critical resistance … a break... will target 1.1520/70



UOB:

1 to 3 week outlook

... maintain our positive outlook

a move above 1.1200 would not be surprising but 1.1250 is a much stronger resistance and may not yield as easily

On the downside, only a break of 1.1070 … would indicate that the current positive phase in EUR t... has run its course





