Analyst on cheap looking euro - sees EUR/USD toward 1.2 in time

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet via Credit Agricole on the EUR, says the currency looks cheap

  • Forecasting EUR/USD toward 1.20 over the medium to longer term.

While on the EUR, 

Commerz tech/a:
  • Intraday dips are indicated to be likely to hold in the 1.1120/1.1085 vicinity.
  • Longer term critical resistance …  a break...  will target 1.1520/70
UOB:
1 to 3 week outlook 
  • ... maintain our positive outlook
  •  a move above 1.1200 would not be surprising but 1.1250 is a much stronger resistance and may not yield as easily
  • On the downside, only a break of 1.1070 …  would indicate that the current positive phase in EUR t... has run its course

