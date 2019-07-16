Analyst recommends that in the case of an imminent currency war, buy gold

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yesterday Deutsche Bank warned on the rising risk of a no deal Brexit, to weigh on GBP.

Let's see if they can extend their streak, this from overnight on gold from the bank.
  • "With a currency war most likely to be fought on USD/CNY and EUR/USD terrain, one approach would be to steer clear of the direct conflict" 
  • "By far the most direct and simple way to trade the complexities of a currency war is by going long gold."
DB says a true currency war could develop if the U.S. attempt to weaken the dollar, and the response from other nations was to combat such intervention … sparking a "true currency war".

Deutsche Bank gold buy recommendation
Article overnight on Bloomberg 

