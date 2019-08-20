Analyst says gold set for consolidation lower (short term)
Comments via TD on gold and what to expect ahead of and after Fed Chair Powell speaking on Friday (1400GMT)
market is anxiously anticipating Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech
- gold positioning firmly skewed to long exposure
- disappointing market expectations suggest prices could be poised for a consolidation lower in the near term
any downside will likely be contained
- as a weakening economy,
- growing negative debt pile
- and dovish global central banks
- remain a strong platform for the yellow metal moving forward