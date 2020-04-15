Analyst who picked the US stock market low in March targets S&P above 3000 by year end

Whitney Tilson closed his hedge fund in 2017 "after years of underperformance" but did nominate the low on March 23 for US stocks.

"We pounded the table and said this was the best buying opportunity we'd seen since the global financial crisis"

"It's been one of the fastest, biggest rallies in history."

Tilson based his call on expecting a slowing spread of the coronavirus "which could happen as soon as a couple of weeks from now."





His outlook now:

stocks won't be revisiting the March lows soon

rangebound market for a few months

year ends solidly higher."As clarity emerges and we start to recover, the market moves materially higher and closes the year roughly 10% higher than today,"





Here is the link for the MW article if you'd like to check it out.



