Analysts are evenly split on their outlook for the USD
Reuters polled 63 analysts
33 of 63 analysts said the greenback's weakening trend was broadly over
- "I'm really hazy on what's going to happen for the next three months, because we could have a Fed that finally has to capitulate and deliver a firmer tapering of asset purchases message - spooking markets to a certain degree," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank. "We could get some volatility in markets, which tends to be a dollar support. I think the market view on the Fed is very, very complacent."
30 analysts said the weakening trend would continue
I'll check if I can find a link to this. Its not usually the case we get a clear split, there is usually a lot more herding one way or another.
