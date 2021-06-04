Analysts are evenly split on their outlook for the USD

Reuters polled 63 analysts

33 of 63 analysts said the greenback's weakening trend was broadly over

"I'm really hazy on what's going to happen for the next three months, because we could have a Fed that finally has to capitulate and deliver a firmer tapering of asset purchases message - spooking markets to a certain degree," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank. "We could get some volatility in markets, which tends to be a dollar support. I think the market view on the Fed is very, very complacent."

30 analysts said the weakening trend would continue





I'll check if I can find a link to this. Its not usually the case we get a clear split, there is usually a lot more herding one way or another.







