Analysts at two European banks highlight the same EUR/USD support level around 1.1660

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Soc Gen and Commerzbank have both pinpointed the price, the low from August, in separate reports. 

Société Générale does not sound confident it'll hold, targeting a 50 point drop under the level;. 
  • EUR/USD is approaching the low formed in August at 1.1660
  • Defending this can result in a bounce, however, multi month trend line near 1.1800 must be reclaimed for an extended bounce
  • Next downside projections are located near 1.1610
CommerzBank:
  • EUR/USD remains directly offered below 1.1750 and attention remains on the 1.1664 August low. 
  • This guards the 200-week ma at 1.1575 and the previous downtrend now at 1.1424
  • Intraday rallies are indicated to fail ahead of 1.1750/73, but key nearby resistance is the 1.1823 three-month downtrend
Huh. The daily candle chart does not look too inspiring for the upside I guess:
Soc Gen and Commerzbank have both pinpointed the price, the low from August, in separate reports. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose