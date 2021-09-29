Analysts at two European banks highlight the same EUR/USD support level around 1.1660

Soc Gen and Commerzbank have both pinpointed the price, the low from August, in separate reports.

Société Générale does not sound confident it'll hold, targeting a 50 point drop under the level;.



EUR/USD is approaching the low formed in August at 1.1660

Defending this can result in a bounce, however, multi month trend line near 1.1800 must be reclaimed for an extended bounce

Next downside projections are located near 1.1610

CommerzBank:

EUR/USD remains directly offered below 1.1750 and attention remains on the 1.1664 August low.

This guards the 200-week ma at 1.1575 and the previous downtrend now at 1.1424

Intraday rallies are indicated to fail ahead of 1.1750/73, but key nearby resistance is the 1.1823 three-month downtrend

Huh. The daily candle chart does not look too inspiring for the upside I guess:







