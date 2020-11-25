Analysts tipping a further rise for the Dow
Via Reuters polling, analysts looking for more gains on the back of the release of a COVID-19 vaccine driving an economic and corporate earnings recovery from the pandemic
Forecasts:
- S&P 500 will finish 2020 at 3,600
- S&P 500 will finish 2021 at 3,900
- Dow Jones industrial average will finish 2021 at 32,500
Reuters poll of 40 strategists over the last two weeks.
More:
- S&P 500 earnings to jump 23% in 2021
- expectations the Fed will remain accommodative
- "The Fed has said they intend to keep short rates grounded at zero through at least 2023. With ultra low rates, stocks have little competition"
----
On the Fed and 2023 ... I would not be banking on this, if there is a sniff of better data (there already is) and higher inflation (not yet) the Fed will find an excuse to hike.
Although, for now: