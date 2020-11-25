Analysts tipping a further rise for the Dow

Via Reuters polling, analysts looking for more gains on the back of the release of a COVID-19 vaccine driving an economic and corporate earnings recovery from the pandemic

Forecasts:

S&P 500 will finish 2020 at 3,600

S&P 500 will finish 2021 at 3,900

Dow Jones industrial average will finish 2021 at 32,500

Reuters poll of 40 strategists over the last two weeks.





More:

S&P 500 earnings to jump 23% in 2021

expectations the Fed will remain accommodative

"The Fed has said they intend to keep short rates grounded at zero through at least 2023. With ultra low rates, stocks have little competition"





----

On the Fed and 2023 ... I would not be banking on this, if there is a sniff of better data (there already is) and higher inflation (not yet) the Fed will find an excuse to hike.





Although, for now:



