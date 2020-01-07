And now we get the market response to the attacks in Iraq, yen, gold higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is as it happened:

Folks were shy after the reports a few hours ago were incorrect, but these reports were more credible and have proved true.

Markets have responded

USD/JPY:

Here is as it happened:

Awaiting reports on any casualties. If there are Trump will be livid. This is only going to get uglier. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose