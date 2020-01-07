And now we get the market response to the attacks in Iraq, yen, gold higher
Here is as it happened:
- Another rocket attack rumour on US forces in Iraq
- (Rumour) Another report of rocket attack in Iraq - on Al-Asad airbase
- Further reports on that rocket attack on Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq
Folks were shy after the reports a few hours ago were incorrect, but these reports were more credible and have proved true.
Markets have responded
USD/JPY:
Awaiting reports on any casualties. If there are Trump will be livid. This is only going to get uglier.