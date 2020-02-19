Another 79 new coronavirus infections reported on Japan cruise ship

Kyodo News reports on the matter





Just take note that the cruise has begun letting people off starting from today, with over 500 passengers already having departed. Meanwhile, there are more than 2,000 people still aboard and some of which are still undergoing tests.





I can't really decide what's more scary. China reporting that confirmed cases are slowing down across the country or how this virus has shown its ability to spread to nearly 17% of people within a contained environment.



