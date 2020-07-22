Subscription Confirmed!
ECB Lagarde: Mix of grants and loans in EU deal is reasonable
ECB to extend capital relief, dividend ban for euro zone banks: ECB Sources
PBOC reportedly to pause easing as the economy recovers, wary of over-stimulus
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9718 (vs. yesterday at 6.9862)
RBNZ says domestic financial markets have stabilised, reduces its intervention