Another Australian state gets a lockdown extension (not the whole state, SE Qld)

Queensland's southeast has had its lockdown extended to the end of the week (to 4pm on Sunday 8 August)

15 new cases of COVID-19 reported just a few minutes ago (13 locally acquired)

Approximation shown:





The state immediately to the south, New South Wales, remains the current hardest-hit state reporting over 200 new cases both on Saturday and Sunday. The capital city, Sydney, Australia's largest city, remains in lockdown. The state south of NSW, Victoria, remains with partial restrictions that look set to ease soon given the new case count each day is currently around 3 to 4.