Another bank on the bull case for gold - high coronavirus counts, low yields

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post on the CS projection for gold is here:  Here's a gold forecast to above $1920

This now via CBA:
  • rise in COVID-19 cases is at the heart of the recent gains for gold
  • sustained decline in US 10 year real yields will provide support
  • as yields fall gold looks more attractive relative to interest bearing securities 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose