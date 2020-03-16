Another bloodbath as Fed cuts flop and market sinks most since 1987

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US stocks massacred

  • S&P 500 -325 points to 2386 (-11.98%)
  • DJIA -2997 points to 20188 (-12.93%)
  • Nasdaq -970 points to 6904 (-12.3%)
  • Russell 2000 -14.5%
The numbers are breathtaking and the stock charts even moreso. A few months ago Boeing was bulletproof and now down 63% in a month. Airline and tourism stocks have been massacred. Almost nothing is higher than it was a month ago.

The S&P 500 is now 29.5% from its peak.

It was the worst day for the major US averages since 1987 and the worst day for the Russell 2000 ever. It's now 24% below Trump's inauguration and 11% below election night.
US stocks massacred

What I will say about that chart is that the failure to break the 2018 was a tell. Now, if it can hold the 2016 low, it might also be a tell. That's also the measured target of the double top.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose