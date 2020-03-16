Another bloodbath as Fed cuts flop and market sinks most since 1987

S&P 500 -325 points to 2386 (-11.98%)

DJIA -2997 points to 20188 (-12.93%)

Nasdaq -970 points to 6904 (-12.3%)

Russell 2000 -14.5%



The numbers are breathtaking and the stock charts even moreso. A few months ago Boeing was bulletproof and now down 63% in a month. Airline and tourism stocks have been massacred. Almost nothing is higher than it was a month ago.





The S&P 500 is now 29.5% from its peak.







It was the worst day for the major US averages since 1987 and the worst day for the Russell 2000 ever. It's now 24% below Trump's inauguration and 11% below election night.





What I will say about that chart is that the failure to break the 2018 was a tell. Now, if it can hold the 2016 low, it might also be a tell. That's also the measured target of the double top.





