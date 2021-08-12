Another case adding to global supply chain disruptions

China partly shuts down the world's third-busiest container port after a worker was infected by COVID-19

All inbound and outbound container services at the Meishan terminal in the Ningbo-Zhousan port, third busiest in the world, were halted yesterday until further notice after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The infection case details can be found here





As long as the delta variant continues to pose a heightened threat to major economies, incidences such as the above are going to be more commonplace so just be wary of the risks that loom over the market despite the more optimistic summer.