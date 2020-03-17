Another case of easy come, easy go - European equities start to turn negative

The DAX is now down by 0.5% on the day

Meanwhile, the Stoxx 600 index is down by 0.7% currently. After the epic meltdown in the market yesterday, sentiment is still very much fragile. While we may see some retracement on the day, any semblance of solid gains may be fleeting amid the current environment.





When you look over to precious metals and see the likes of gold and silver still being sold off, it still isn't really a good sign. Gold is down 2% while silver is down by over 4% now.



