Another case of the summer doldrums in Europe?

Major currencies are confined to small ranges and are little changed

The 7 pips range in USD/JPY so far today pretty much exemplifies the mood among major currencies, with the biggest range being in USD/CAD - a measly 17 pips.









Dollar pairs are keeping within 10 pips of one another again today as we look to be getting another case of the summer doldrums going into European morning trade.





Broader markets are still largely debating Fed taper expectations and delta variant concerns but there hasn't been any major catalysts on either front in the past few sessions.





Barring any headline surprises before the weekend comes, I reckon one can pretty much kick back and enjoy a bit more of the summer season today.







