Another cruise ship appears to have coronavirus outbreak, this time in the US

First it was the Diamond Princess, now it's the Grand Princess







10 coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quickly morphed into more than 700 cases and now another ship -- the Grand Princess -- is sailing back to San Francisco after an outbreak on an earlier voyage.





A message from the cruise line addressed to guests said that the CDC is "investigating a small cluster" on a previous voyage from the ship from Feb 11-21.





Some cruise ship passenger stay aboard for extended periods through multiple trips -- particularly in the winter. The ship is now skipping a planned stop in Mexico and will return to San Francisco Thursday. All the passengers who had been on board the ship since Feb 21 were told to stay in their rooms.







