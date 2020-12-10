Another day, another new Brexit deadline

What else is new, eh?









Earlier in the week, EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, listed Wednesday (yesterday) as the key deadline but that has now been moved to "the end of the weekend".





The pound was in for a more choppy ride once again on the headlines and is trading in large parts around 1.3300 to 1.3400 against the dollar.







This still reaffirms that the market is hopeful for something constructive in the next few days but we'll see what the rumours have to offer today and tomorrow.

For those catching up, the meeting between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen yesterday yielded no substantial breakthrough from a political point of view, but talks will at least continue again today and possibly through to the weekend.