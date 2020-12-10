Another day, another new Brexit deadline
What else is new, eh?
Earlier in the week, EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, listed Wednesday (yesterday) as the key deadline but that has now been moved to "the end of the weekend".
The pound was in for a more choppy ride once again on the headlines and is trading in large parts around 1.3300 to 1.3400 against the dollar.
This still reaffirms that the market is hopeful for something constructive in the next few days but we'll see what the rumours have to offer today and tomorrow.