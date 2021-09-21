Another day, another early gain in US equities fades

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Selling gains at the open continues to be the pattern

Selling gains at the open continues to be the pattern
Sentiment slowly crawled back through Asian and early European trading to tee up a nice bounce for US trading yet once again the early gains have been hammered by selling at the open.

It's not just stocks today either as commodities -- particularly oil -- and commodity currencies are back near yesterday's lows.

S&P 500 futures had risen as high as 4395 but are back to 4353 and clinging to a small gain.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose