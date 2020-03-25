Another day in the backseat for economic data releases

It is all about the headlines and emotions right now









Pardon me for my skepticism but the sharpest of bounces tend to happen in a bear market and until there is light at the end of the tunnel, it is hard to gather too much optimism.





That said, there are lots of value amid fear in the market and investors starting to show some greediness - even if it may end up being untimely - does give out the notion that risk appetite is still somewhat alive despite the dire circumstances.







As we look towards European trading, economic data isn't going to shift the dial in the market in the session ahead as the focus remains on the reaction to central bank/government actions and coronavirus headlines.

0700 GMT - UK February CPI data

Prior release can be found here . Price pressures is expected to ease slightly but a lot of this accounts for pre-virus economic conditions, and even before the BOE has eased monetary policy. As such, the release here shouldn't offer much.





0900 GMT - Germany March final Ifo business climate index

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't tell us much that we don't already know from initial estimates.





0900 GMT - Switzerland March Credit Suisse investor sentiment survey

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months. Low-tier data.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 20 January

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Not the biggest of data points, but a general indicator of the housing sector sentiment.







1100 GMT - UK March CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!





European stocks and Wall Street saw a monstrous rally yesterday as the market bounced sharply following the heavy losses seen over the past three weeks.