Another GDP forecast downgrade - now from New Zealand

Via NZIER, the new Zealand Institute of Economic Research, their latest survey of economists.

Consensus Forecasts, December 2019



GDP growth outlook revised down slightly

2019/20 GDP seen at 2.2% (from the previous survey at 2.3%

Citing:

key drivers of the downward revision were lower expectations of business investment and exports, which were partly offset by slightly stronger expectations of household spending. uncertain global growth outlook has dampened expectations for export growth

business confidence has fallen in the face of persistently weak profitability

businesses becoming more cautious about investment

consumer confidence remains positive …household spending growth should remain robust over the coming years

expectations for the labour market - lower employment and wage growth and a higher unemployment rate over the coming years

interest rate expectations have been revised higher for the coming year, but slightly lower beyond 2022.











more to come