Another hit coming to automotive chip supply - fire halts production at Renesas
Renesas Electronics is one of the biggest suppliers of automotive chips, the firm had to halt production at a Japanese plant on Friday after a fire.
- fire broke out in one of its clean rooms
This will have another supply reducing impact on semiconductor chips for the automobile industry. Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata said on Sunday that the firm is targeting to resume production at the plant within a month.