Another internal border closure in Australia - Omicron response
I posted yesterday on South Australia imposing restrictions on entry from New South Wales.
Western Australia's border with NSW was already closed but was open with South Australia. Not any more.
- WA Premier McGowan changed the interstate travel status from South Australia to 'medium', meaning travel is not permitted unless an exemption is granted. West Australians who recently travelled to SA can apply to return home on compassionate grounds.