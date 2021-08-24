Another 750+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

New South Wales state and Sydney are the epicentre of the current wave of infections along Australia's eastern seaboard. 

From neighbouring state Victoria earlier:
Victoria massively messed up its hotel quarantine program in 2020, which resulted in huge numbers of cases (in an Australian context), with a record high daily new case count of 725 (correct me if wrong but its something like that). NSW has blown past this record with its mismanagement of the current outbreak.  The last couple of weeks or so in NSW:

  • 356,344,345,390,466,415,478,452,633,681, 644, 825, 830, 818 and today's 753
Of the 753:
  • 134 are linked to a known case or cluster
  • 73 were in isolation throughout their infectious period
  • 22 were in isolation for part of their infectious period
  • 49 cases were infectious in the community
  • The isolation status of 609 cases remains under investigation
The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,019,355

There is some encouragement being taken from the big drop from 818 yesterday to 753 today. Of the 753, up to 680 were infectious in the community ... so I'd humbly suggest any celebration (or complacency) is sadly premature, 680 circulating infectious people is not a good number. 




