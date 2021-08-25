Coronavirus: 900+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

New South Wales state and Sydney are the epicentre of the current wave of infections along Australia's eastern seaboard.

356,344,345,390,466,415,478,452,633,681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753 and today's report of 919

178 are linked to a known case or cluster

106 were in isolation throughout their infectious period

18 were in isolation for part of their infectious period

The isolation status of 741 cases remains under investigation

Doing the sums ... up to 813 of today's 919 new cases were in the community while infectious. How to seed a further rise.













The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,143,824