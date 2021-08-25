Coronavirus: 900+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New South Wales state and Sydney are the epicentre of the current wave of infections along Australia's eastern seaboard.  

From neighbouring state Victoria earlier:The last couple of weeks or so in NSW:
  • 356,344,345,390,466,415,478,452,633,681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753 and today's report of 919
Of the 919, a new rec ord daily high:
  • 178 are linked to a known case or cluster
  • 106 were in isolation throughout their infectious period
  •  18 were in isolation for part of their infectious period
  • The isolation status of 741 cases remains under investigation 
  • Doing the sums ... up to 813 of today's 919 new cases were in the community while infectious. How to seed a further rise.
The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,143,824

New South Wales state and Sydney are the epicentre of the current wave of infections along Australia's eastern seaboard.  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose