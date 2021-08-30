Another poll puts German conservatives behind

SPD leads





It looks like conservatives will drop the torch that Merkel is passing.





Conservatives are behind once again in a new poll from Insa, this time for Bild. The conservative bloc is at 20% with the SPD at 25% and Greens at 16.5%. A poll last week put them behind for the first time in 13 years.







The election is Sept 26 and it comes with today's CPI data showing inflation at the highest since 1993.





Merkel announced she would step down this year and the CDU's Laschet is struggling. Polls after yesterday's debate were favorable for Olaf Scholz.

