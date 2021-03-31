Another preview look at the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday 1 April
- JP Morgan on OPEC+ ... existing output cuts to be maintained
- This time around another rollover of existing output cuts is expected.
- OPEC (especially Saudi Arabia) have been cautious on the demand recovery and that will not change at this meeting:
- Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June
- Four reasons oil faces headwinds
- "The expectation is OPEC+ is going to show supply discipline, so that's pivoting the market"
- "Given what's happened since then, the rationale is even less so to add supply. So we think they'll maintain that discipline in that meeting"
As some background ahead of tomorrow's meeting of oil ministers:
Oil price concerns are based on:
- extended pandemic lockdowns in Europe
- slow vaccine rollouts and rising COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil
- growing optimism on growth in the United States
Existing curbs
- OPEC & non-OPEC producers have cut just over 7 million barrels per day (bpd)
- Saudi Arabia has made an additional voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd