Another preview look at the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday 1 April

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier previews of the OPEC+ meeting on April 1 are here:

A snippet from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (this via Reuters):
  •  "The expectation is OPEC+ is going to show supply discipline, so that's pivoting the market"
OPEC+ last month surprised the market by agreeing to agreed to extend supply curbs ...
  • "Given what's happened since then, the rationale is even less so to add supply. So we think they'll maintain that discipline in that meeting"
--

As some background ahead of tomorrow's meeting of oil ministers:

Oil price concerns are based on:
  • extended pandemic lockdowns in Europe
  • slow vaccine rollouts and rising COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil
With some glimmers of positivity from:
  • growing optimism on growth in the United States
--

Existing curbs
  • OPEC & non-OPEC producers have cut just over 7 million barrels per day (bpd)
  • Saudi Arabia has made an additional voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd
