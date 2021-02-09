Another quiet economic calendar day in the US

the US JOLTS job openings for December will be real released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. The expectations are for 6400 vs. 6527 in November



ECB's Lane will speak on a panel discussion also at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT



Crude oil forecasts for February will be released at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT



Feds James Bullard will speak on the economy monetary policy also at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT



At 1 PM ET/1800 GMT the US treasury will auction off 3 year notes



RBA's Jones will gave an address on at a online conference at 3:50 PM ET/2050 GMT



The impeachment trial of Donald Trump will again today on Capitol Hill. The high expectations are the GOP will not vote for conviction (17 votes are needed from GOP members). The trial is expected to continue into next week.







Hearing that Fed's Kaplan is expected to speak on business TV at the bottom of the hour.



