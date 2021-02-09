Another quiet economic calendar day in the US
Jolts job openings. 3 year note auction. Fed's Bullard/ECB's Lane speakToday will be a another quiet day from an economic calendar standpoint:
- the US JOLTS job openings for December will be real released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. The expectations are for 6400 vs. 6527 in November
- ECB's Lane will speak on a panel discussion also at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
- Crude oil forecasts for February will be released at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
- Feds James Bullard will speak on the economy monetary policy also at 12 PM ET/1700 GMT
- At 1 PM ET/1800 GMT the US treasury will auction off 3 year notes
- RBA's Jones will gave an address on at a online conference at 3:50 PM ET/2050 GMT
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump will again today on Capitol Hill. The high expectations are the GOP will not vote for conviction (17 votes are needed from GOP members). The trial is expected to continue into next week.
Hearing that Fed's Kaplan is expected to speak on business TV at the bottom of the hour.