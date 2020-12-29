Another record high on tap for US stocks

Today is the final day for tax-loss selling





S&P 500 futures point to a 15 point gain on top of yesterday's 32 point rally to a record close at 3735.





The stocks to watch today are the ones that struggled in 2020. Today is the final day for tax-loss selling and it's more-likely to be those names carrying equities from now through early 2021.





In politics, Democrats in the House supported by some Republicans voted to increase in direct stimulus checks to $2000 but the bill remains a long shot in the Senate.

