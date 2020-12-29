Another record high on tap for US stocks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Today is the final day for tax-loss selling

SPX
S&P 500 futures point to a 15 point gain on top of yesterday's 32 point rally to a record close at 3735.

The stocks to watch today are the ones that struggled in 2020. Today is the final day for tax-loss selling and it's more-likely to be those names carrying equities from now through early 2021.

In politics, Democrats in the House supported by some Republicans voted to increase in direct stimulus checks to $2000 but the bill remains a long shot in the Senate.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose