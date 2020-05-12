Another report adding to some division in the UK Cabinet on Johnson's quarantine plan

Financial Times reports on the matter





The above report also sheds some light on the view of transport secretary, Grant Shapps, who initially is said to have "fiercely resisted" the measures but has now fully gotten behind the idea as the country begins to ease lockdown restrictions.





The full report by the FT can be found here (may be gated).





The report says that some ministers have expressed concerns about Boris Johnson imposing a 14-day quarantine on most people travelling to the UK, with some worried that the plans conjured have not been fully thought through.