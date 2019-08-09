Another report now suggests that Italian election could be set for 23 October

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Repubblica reports

Italy
ForexLive
Whatever the case is, I reckon we should just take this as a signal reaffirming that we're inevitably heading down this path. There's going to be a lot of rumours about the election date still to come so it'll be too messy to put them all up.

However, the reports are suggesting some time in October so I reckon that's the date to look out for when we get any formal announcement by the Italian government.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose