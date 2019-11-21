Another round of US-China face-to-face talks will be one involving very high stakes

It will almost certainly be a make or break moment for the "Phase One" deal

Considering how the optimism has died down since the Washington meeting last month, it is hard to think that another round of potential face-to-face talks between US and China trade negotiators will be seen as a positive follow-up.





With the earlier report even highlighting some reluctance from the US side to meet up (unless China offers more firm commitments on the current outstanding issues), I am leaning more towards the fact that both sides are at a major impasse right now.





And the thinking here is that the only way to try and resolve the differences at hand is to set up another round of face-to-face talks.





However, if that fails to address the core issues that are plaguing the "Phase One" deal currently i.e. tariffs, agricultural purchases, IP protection, forced technology transfer, currency pact; then I don't see how both sides can walk away with any sense that they should carry on with the current phase of negotiations.





You can think of it as a couple who are trying to work at their relationship but have continued to run into a dead end on how to make things better - even if just for the short-term.





At some point, a point of consideration will be to walk away for the time being and maybe come together again in the future to see if things will change.





As such, the stakes of another round of face-to-face talks will be very high.





It will either involve Trump giving in on tariffs or allowing leeway for China to be more lax on their commitment towards structural issues, or the whole trade deal blowing up in a big way - and that is something markets aren't quite pricing in just yet.



