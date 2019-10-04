Another US nonfarm payroll preview
NFP is the focus for the day, ICYMI! NFP previews:
Via TD:
- forecast + 150k
- unemployment rate 3.7%
- wages +0.2% m/m & +3.2% y/y
- Jobs in the goods sector should remain soft
- we look for a modest rebound in services
BNZ:
- consensus for nonfarm payrolls is for a 145k increase
- the employment components of both ISM surveys point to significant downside risks to that estimate
- It remains to be seen whether recent weakness in economic data leads Trump to soften his stance in trade negotiations with China which are due to resume next week