Another US nonfarm payroll preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NFP is the focus for the day, ICYMI! NFP previews:

Via TD:
  • forecast + 150k
  • unemployment rate 3.7%
  • wages +0.2% m/m & +3.2% y/y
  • Jobs in the goods sector should remain soft
  • we look for a modest rebound in services
BNZ:
  • consensus for nonfarm payrolls is for a 145k increase
  • the employment components of both ISM surveys point to significant downside risks to that estimate
  • It remains to be seen whether recent weakness in economic data leads Trump to soften his stance in trade negotiations with China which are due to resume next week


