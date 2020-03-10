Any hope for the market to keep the bounce today rests on Trump now

The market bounced on short covering and value searching so far today but if the recovery is to be sustained, Trump needs to deliver

The promise of new measures to alleviate pressure off the economy from the coronavirus fallout is among the reasons helping the market feel a little better today, alongside a retracement following the sharp move seen in the market yesterday.





US futures have hit limit up while Treasury yields have recovered decently following the drop since Friday, with 10-year yields having even hit a low of 0.31% yesterday.





But if the bounce today is to be sustained - even if just for a few days - it will all depend on Trump's ability to sell the measures he will be announcing later today





All eyes will turn towards what plans he has in store to try and aid consumers and businesses affected by the virus outbreak.





If those plans underwhelm, the bounce today may well turn flat and that will be something to watch out for as we look towards North American trading.





On the flip side, if he does announce strong actions to help counteract the virus impact on the economy, that could lead to an added boost - albeit likely to be temporary.





Personally, I just can't wait until the day where he will proclaim that "nobody knows more about the coronavirus than I do". :D











