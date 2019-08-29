Any currency intervention would fail to dent the USD - MUFJ MS

The firm argues that any currency intervention by the US Treasury won't alter the dollar's upward trend









Ueno also notes that the dollar is rising in particular against currencies of economies that have trade disputes with the US; those of Canada, Europe and China as they are largely affected as being major trading partners of the US.





That said, the firm says that markets cannot completely rule out the possibility of US intervention - given that Trump has taken many extraordinary actions already.







ForexLive

However, they argue that present market trends do not meet conditions in which they see the US Treasury intervening; citing two examples in the past, when EUR/USD touched 0.82 in 2000 and when USD/JPY surged to 147.00 in 1997.

According to chief currency strategist, Daisaku Ueno, the trade war is one of the reasons causing the dollar to strengthen. Arguing that, "in this situation, a US intervention may be able to give a short-term impact but impossible to reverse the trend".