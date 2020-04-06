Any loosening of containment measures is very risky, says director of Paris hospitals system

Comments by Martin Hirsch, the director of the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP)

Epidemic has sort of stabilised in France

Stabilisation is due to containment measures

Any loosening of containment measures is very risky

The good news is that we are seeing lockdown and containment measures producing a positive effect in curbing the virus outbreak in major hot spots as seen over the weekend.





But any major easing of restrictions continue to be a long distance away as these are still early days of the "turning point". If the measures are lifted too quickly, there is the risk of a secondary outbreak and that isn't something that anybody would want.



