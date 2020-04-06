Any loosening of containment measures is very risky, says director of Paris hospitals system

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Martin Hirsch, the director of the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP)

  • Epidemic has sort of stabilised in France
  • Stabilisation is due to containment measures
  • Any loosening of containment measures is very risky
ForexLive
The good news is that we are seeing lockdown and containment measures producing a positive effect in curbing the virus outbreak in major hot spots as seen over the weekend.

But any major easing of restrictions continue to be a long distance away as these are still early days of the "turning point". If the measures are lifted too quickly, there is the risk of a secondary outbreak and that isn't something that anybody would want.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose