Any loosening of containment measures is very risky, says director of Paris hospitals system
Comments by Martin Hirsch, the director of the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP)
- Epidemic has sort of stabilised in France
- Stabilisation is due to containment measures
- Any loosening of containment measures is very risky
The good news is that we are seeing lockdown and containment measures producing a positive effect in curbing the virus outbreak in major hot spots as seen over the weekend.
But any major easing of restrictions continue to be a long distance away as these are still early days of the "turning point". If the measures are lifted too quickly, there is the risk of a secondary outbreak and that isn't something that anybody would want.