Any trade ideas at the start of the new week?

What do you like? What don't you like?

As we start a new trading week, I guess it would be appropriate to ask if there are any strong trade ideas that you like or don't like.





Last week saw the CHF as the strongest of the majors followed by the CAD. The JPY, NZD and AUD were the weakest. Japan had horrible GDP numbers. The AUD and NZD suffered on coronavirus concerns.









In other trends last week:

Spot Gold soared and close the week at $1643.41. The price reached the highest level since February 2013. Can the bull run continue this week?



The US Dollar Index moved up to test 100.00 level (reaching 99.91) , but backed off into the close (closed at 99.262 last week). The last time the dollar index traded above 100.00 was back on May 21, 2017. Does the dollar index continue it's run to the upside and get above the 100.00 level?

