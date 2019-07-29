Any trade ideas for the new day?

Put your thoughts in...

There is some housing data from NZD and AUD on the schedule today. Japan has its employment and industrial production data out with their interest rate decision.





The GBPUSD has been trending lower and lower but has been in a stall over the last 7 or so hours of tradng. Is the bottom in, or do we restart the downside momentum?





The EURUSD moved higher on Monday and above it's 100 hour MA at 1.1138. The pair was helped by a soaring EURGBP. Does the EURUSD and EURGBP move back lower or is a no-Brexit just a UK problem?





The USDJPY has employment and the BOJ to deal with. Will the BOJ not risk a dollar fall from a more dovish Fed and be more dovish?





The AUDUSD is in a channel after an up and down day on Monday. The price is lower but consolidating above and below 0.6900, but staying below the July 10 swing low at 0.6910. Which way does it break?









Do you like gold? It is back above the 100 and 200 hour MAs and a topside trend line.

