Anything you can do, Russia can do better

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Russia says its vaccine efficacy is over 90%

Russia's minister of health is on the wires saying the efficacy of its Sputnik V vaccine is over 90%.

The timing of the comment is certainly suspect and the data hasn't been published. The knee-jerk is that it's classic Russian exaggeration and back-slapping.

Still, there's a chance it's true. Between that and Fauci saying Modern's vaccine could also be 90% effective and we all have to be feeling pretty good that this nightmare might end next year.

