ANZ Bank drop their Fonterra milk price forecast to NZ$5.75 (from $6.45)

ANZ's Fonterra 2020-21 season milk price projection NZD 5.75/kg milksolids

2019-20 unchanged at $7.15

Citing:

significant deterioration in economic conditions in most parts of the globe

more specifically the recent sharp fall in dairy commodity prices in the U.S. and Europe

reduction in demand for dairy products from the food service sector

has led to growing surpluses of milk • As a result "it's only a matter of time before prices

Info via Bloomberg





This will not have a big impact on the NZD, but it is a sign of domestic economy weakness - less money to dairy farmers. Dairy is a very substantial industry in NZ so less money for dairy farmers is a negative for spending in the economy, but also for business capex ahead.

---

Ahead: