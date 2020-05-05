ANZ Bank drop their Fonterra milk price forecast to NZ$5.75 (from $6.45)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ's Fonterra 2020-21 season milk price projection NZD 5.75/kg milksolids

  • 2019-20 unchanged at $7.15 
Citing:
  • significant deterioration in economic conditions in most parts of the globe
  • more specifically the recent sharp fall in dairy commodity prices in the U.S. and Europe
  • reduction in demand for dairy products from the food service sector 
  • has led to growing surpluses of milk • As a result "it's only a matter of time before prices 
Info via Bloomberg 

This will not have a big impact on the NZD, but it is a sign of domestic economy weakness - less money to dairy farmers. Dairy is a very substantial industry in NZ so less money for dairy farmers is a negative for spending in the economy, but also for business capex ahead. 
