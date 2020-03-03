ANZ boost their Australian GDP forecast to 0.7%

Revisions to forecasts aplenty today, GDP data due tomorrow at 0030 GMT (Wednesday 4 March)

Earlier:

we expect GDP to have risen 0.7% q/q in Q4.

annual growth lift to 2.3%, consistent with the RBA's characterization of a "gentle turning point".

characterization of a "gentle turning point". The 0.7% figure is a little stronger than our 0.5% q/q preliminary estimate released last Friday.

The main new pieces of information since then are stronger than initial expected inventories, profits, and wages, only partly offset by slightly weaker government spending and net exports.

Private demand looks to have been very weak. We estimate another fall of 0.1% q/q, which would leave annual growth in negative territory at -0.5%. The mainstays of economic growth continue to be public demand and net exports.



Speaking of the RBA - policy announcement due at 0330GMT,

ie. real soon!