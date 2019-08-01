ANZ consumer confidence for July 116.4 versus 122.6 last month (-5.1% MoM)

New Zealand's ANZ consumer confidence for July 2019





ANZ consumer confidenc dammite -5.1% vs +2.8% last month

consumer confidence index comes in at 116.4 versus 122.6

index is now below the historical average



current conditions fell to 125.8 from 127.6



future conditions fell to 110.2 from 119.3. Lowest level since September 2015



family finances, a year ago 12 versus 15

family finances year ahead 21 versus 29

economy one year ahead -1 versus +12

economy five years ahead 11 versus 16

buy major household items 39 versus 40



ANZ says:

"Deteriorating future conditions imply caution among households is on the rise and that's likely to be weighing on spending decisions."

"Evidence that slowing economic activity is beginning to impact employment growth is mounting."



"So far there is little evidence to support our view that growth will begin to gradually recover from the second half of 2019."



The NZDUSD has moved down from 0.6557 to 0.6547.