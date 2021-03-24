ANZ expect out of cycle mortgage rate hikes in Australia from H2 2021
A heads up for a piece in the Australian financial press yesterday with some headwinds ahead for property:
- "We think fixed rate mortgage rates will rise in the second half of the year due to the end of the term funding facility and the likelihood that the RBA chooses not to roll the yield curve control"
- "So even without a lift in the cash rate, the housing market will face higher rates as early as the second half of 2021, with a more significant tightening in 2023."
- "We're expecting the regulator to step in with macroprudential controls later this year"
From the Australian Financial Review, link here (may be gated)